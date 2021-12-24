Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $26.66

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.66, but opened at $25.62. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 3,828 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on SRRK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,453 shares of company stock worth $1,186,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $59,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 21.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

