Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.58. Bird Global shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,769 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71.
About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
