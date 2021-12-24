Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.96

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $3.85. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 2,925 shares.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $649.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

