WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Toro by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $99.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.89. The Toro Company has a one year low of $92.62 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

