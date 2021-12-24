WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Mitek Systems worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 184,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 256,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,386 shares of company stock worth $766,151. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.33 million, a P/E ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

