State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,772 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.26.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

