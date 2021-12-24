State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.