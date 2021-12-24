State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Coherent worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent stock opened at $265.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.79. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.85 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.