State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 24,048 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,575 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 504.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,429 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.18 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

