XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 488.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.58.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

