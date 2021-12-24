Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,086 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 127.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 44,016 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $194.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.72 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

