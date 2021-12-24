State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 179 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Autoliv worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 112.5% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after acquiring an additional 197,354 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 44.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 563,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 173,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2,691.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 106,936 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

