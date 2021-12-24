WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 3,078.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.