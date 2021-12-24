WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 654 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth $230,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PSB opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.51. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.93 and a 1-year high of $184.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

