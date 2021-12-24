Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Phibro Animal Health worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth $231,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAHC stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $839.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

