Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $2,784,640.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00.

SPT opened at $94.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -205.87 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

