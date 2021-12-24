Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL opened at $240.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

