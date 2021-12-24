Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 248.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,577,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,107. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

TRUP opened at $133.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

