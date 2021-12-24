First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.06.

First Advantage stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

