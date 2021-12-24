SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SPAQ opened at $9.90 on Thursday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAQ. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

