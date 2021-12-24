Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target Cut to $7.20 by Analysts at Citigroup

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.20 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,884,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,491,000 after buying an additional 345,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after buying an additional 883,225 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,510,000 after buying an additional 521,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,476,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.