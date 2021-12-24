EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $164.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.90.

EGP stock opened at $217.30 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $220.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.16.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 32.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

