Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 132,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,761,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $53.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 331.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

