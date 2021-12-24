New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of AMERISAFE worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $51.62 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $999.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSF. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

