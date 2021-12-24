New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,957 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Fossil Group worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after buying an additional 606,936 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 532.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,134 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 70,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 84.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,470 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 42,677 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,746 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FOSL opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $530.32 million, a PE ratio of 339.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

