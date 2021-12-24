Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Graco were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Graco by 187.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGG opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

