New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 109.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Shoe Carnival worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $39.27 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

