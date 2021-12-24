New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 451 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of GMS worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,079. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

