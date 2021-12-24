New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Liquidity Services worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $763.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

