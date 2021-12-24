Strs Ohio Sells 2,200 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of CNB Financial worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 40.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $535,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $451.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

