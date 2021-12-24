Coro Global (CGLO) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Coro Global (OTCMKTS: CGLO) is one of 389 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Coro Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coro Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Coro Global Competitors 2504 12731 23598 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.44%. Given Coro Global’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coro Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -637.08% -321.42% Coro Global Competitors -126.35% -143.67% -5.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coro Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A -$5.52 million -0.50 Coro Global Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -38.03

Coro Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global. Coro Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Coro Global has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global’s competitors have a beta of -2.24, suggesting that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coro Global competitors beat Coro Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

