Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Root by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,547 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,587,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Root by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 282,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $3.24 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $818.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

