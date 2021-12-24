Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBI opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 2.58.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

