Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.