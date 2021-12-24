Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 77,346 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 7.58% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $85,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 49,536.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,120,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,614 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,742,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,903,000 after purchasing an additional 292,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,382 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 254,699 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 632,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 148,598 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

