Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.21% of LHC Group worth $76,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.