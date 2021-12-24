Bank of America Corp DE Sells 23,188 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.51% of GATX worth $78,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

GATX opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.91. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

