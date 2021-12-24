Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.79.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 27.00%. Analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 45.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LCNB in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

