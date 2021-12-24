JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.38.

JFrog stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,930,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

