Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.