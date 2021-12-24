Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($237.81) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($254.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($225.79) to £171.90 ($227.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($231.21) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($237.64) to £171.35 ($226.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a £170 ($224.60) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £164.63 ($217.51).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £115.75 ($152.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.32 billion and a PE ratio of -277.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £120.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £131.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 9,912 ($130.96) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($260.02).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

