Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Century Aluminum worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,975,000 after buying an additional 4,022,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 407,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 867.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 427,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 383,561 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

