Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,743. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

