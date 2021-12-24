Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $45.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.87 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $71.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $179.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.11 million to $199.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $208.61 million, with estimates ranging from $206.22 million to $211.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRE. Truist dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 181.43 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

