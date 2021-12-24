$73.10 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce $73.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.14 million and the lowest is $71.61 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $279.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.49 million to $281.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $299.65 million, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 38.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

