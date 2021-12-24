Strs Ohio Buys 5,400 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.78 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

