Strs Ohio Purchases 6,700 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EVH shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,965,160. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $26.98 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

