New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Innospec worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter worth $57,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 24.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CL King dropped their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

