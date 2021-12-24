Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

