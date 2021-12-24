Paulson & Co. Inc. Sells 790,000 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Stock

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paulson & Co. Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $323,203,576.50.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group plc has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $26.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

